Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,577,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $79.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

