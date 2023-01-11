Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 89,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

