Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,508 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 399,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,920,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FICVU remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

