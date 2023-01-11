Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.15. 12,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,601. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.