Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 314,417 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,417 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 177,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,054.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIIU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

