Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $360.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.57 and a 200-day moving average of $358.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

