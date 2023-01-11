Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.83. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 1,612 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $799.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,751 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,748,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,684,000 after purchasing an additional 512,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

