SAP (SAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2023 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($123.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/10/2023 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2023 – SAP was given a new €119.00 ($127.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2023 – SAP was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/2/2023 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/2/2023 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/26/2022 – SAP was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/26/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/20/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/19/2022 – SAP was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/14/2022 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

12/13/2022 – SAP was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/12/2022 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($134.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/8/2022 – SAP was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2022 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($123.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/25/2022 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2022 – SAP was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/17/2022 – SAP was given a new €116.00 ($124.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP Price Performance

ETR SAP traded up €0.12 ($0.13) on Wednesday, hitting €104.68 ($112.56). 1,363,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP SE has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 1-year high of €125.40 ($134.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.49.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.