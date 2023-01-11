Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $4,347.89 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.25 or 0.07654895 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.