Sarah Condella Sells 1,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXAS traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.20. 8,420,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,465. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

