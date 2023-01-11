Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAR. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

