Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 2,265 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,211 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.48. 33,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $541.59. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.23.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

