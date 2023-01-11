Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases 446 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,243,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,720,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.68. 46,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.17. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $383.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

