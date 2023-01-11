Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $125.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $114.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.