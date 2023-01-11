Savant Capital LLC Acquires 719 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 236.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Booking by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,220.95 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,992.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,898.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

