Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

