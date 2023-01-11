Savant Capital LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

NYSE:TGT opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.76. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

