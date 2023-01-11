Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,361 shares of company stock worth $15,201,337. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,578.81.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,435.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,463.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,300.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

