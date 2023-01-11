Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRRK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scholar Rock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

