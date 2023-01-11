Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.