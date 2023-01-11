Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 5.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after buying an additional 573,816 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $41.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

