Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after buying an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after buying an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after buying an additional 146,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 3,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,882. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

