Serum Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $23.15 million and $17.19 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 117.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00441805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.01301087 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.82 or 0.31205566 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

