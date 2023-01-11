ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $420.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $525.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.19.

NOW stock opened at $380.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 384.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $4,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

