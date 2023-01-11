SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 436.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $263.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.95.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

