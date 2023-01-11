SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 56,215 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.