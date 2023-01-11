SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 56,215 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

