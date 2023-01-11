SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Southwest Gas worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 156,944 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.24. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

