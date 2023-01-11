SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

CP stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

