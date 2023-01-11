SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $544.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.89.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.64.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

