SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,959 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.