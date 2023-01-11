Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Head to Head Analysis

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Jack Henry & Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 6.05 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.94 billion 6.70 $362.92 million $5.02 35.53

Volatility & Risk

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.52, meaning that its share price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sharing Economy International and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 0 4 2 0 2.33

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $186.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% Jack Henry & Associates 18.51% 26.99% 15.33%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Sharing Economy International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

