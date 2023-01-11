Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $242.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.79.

Shares of SHW traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.44. 51,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.10. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $326.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

