Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 7.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 643,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,418,079 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. 50,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,710. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 284.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. The company had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.