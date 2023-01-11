Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 7.7%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.68. 12,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,982,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,418,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

