SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up to $15.84

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $16.52. SI-BONE shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,536.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

