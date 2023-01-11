Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.35

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.35 and traded as high as C$41.56. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$41.51, with a volume of 20,196 shares traded.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.48.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.7899998 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

