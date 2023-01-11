Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 36,723 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $15.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.35. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.79% and a negative return on equity of 361.62%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

