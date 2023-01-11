Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives $90.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSLLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siltronic from €80.00 ($86.02) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($123.66) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

About Siltronic

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

