Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Trading Up 4.7%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.65. Approximately 178,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 359,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$67.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$330,973.68.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

