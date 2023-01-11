Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

