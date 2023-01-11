Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $3,414,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $25,476,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

