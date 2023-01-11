SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0829 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $95.62 million and $61.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00042094 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00242415 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,606,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,443,127 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,606,046.9646044 with 1,153,443,127.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.08672175 USD and is up 24.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $51,939,542.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

