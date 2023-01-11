SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €68.75 ($73.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €25.10 ($26.99) and a one year high of €68.90 ($74.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.03 and a 200 day moving average of €52.93.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

