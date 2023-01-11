Smooth Love Potion Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,645,689,657 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

