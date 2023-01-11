Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $246.30

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $246.30 and last traded at $246.30, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.87.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

