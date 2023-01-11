Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.36 and last traded at $136.50. 190,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,044,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.06.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $157.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
