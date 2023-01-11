Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Sotera Health stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,205,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

