Sourceless (STR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.38

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $158.65 million and approximately $0.38 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005733 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00240436 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00755407 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

