SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $35.00.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.