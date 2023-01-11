SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after buying an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

